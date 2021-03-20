One down for LSU men's basketball on the road to the Final Four, but the competition steps up quickly.

After a statement victory over St. Bonaventure in the 8-9 matchup, the Tigers immediately turn to face the toughest possible scenario in the Round of 32.

Here's a rundown of key info for the game, including what we know so far regarding the date, time and TV network for the showdown with No. 1 seed Michigan.

(The NCAA said it intends to announce tip times for Monday's games after the completion on Saturday's action)

THE GAME

WHO : 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan

: 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan WHEN : Monday, March 22; time TBA

: Monday, March 22; time TBA TV : TBA

: TBA RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM

THE TEAMS

LSU

RECORD : 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC)

: 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC) COACH : Will Wade

: Will Wade MASCOT : Tigers

: Tigers FIRST ROUND RESULT : 76-61 over 8. St. Bonaventure

: 76-61 over 8. St. Bonaventure LEADING SCORER : G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game

: G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game X-FACTOR: F, Darius Days ... Tigers are 18-1 in games where he scores double-digits

+9 LSU basketball overcomes ice-cold start to cruise by St. Bonaventure in March Madness opener LSU needed more than seven minutes to score their second basket, but there was no evidence of that in the final score.

MICHIGAN

RECORD : 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10)

: 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10) COACH : Juwan Howard

: Juwan Howard MASCOT : Wolverines

: Wolverines FIRST ROUND RESULT : 82-66 over 16. Texas Southern

: 82-66 over 16. Texas Southern LEADING SCORER : G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game

: G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game X-FACTOR: G, Franz Wagner ... Wolverines are 14-1 in games where he scores in double-figures

THE SERIES

HEAD-TO-HEAD

2017 : LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational)

: LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational) 1996 : Michigan 70, LSU 59

: Michigan 70, LSU 59 1995: Michigan 69, LSU 68

+6 LSU vs Michigan: 5 things to know about Wolverines in NCAA Tournament showdown with Tigers Despite a frigid shooting start, LSU men's basketball got the job done against St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but …

NOTES FROM LAST MEETING