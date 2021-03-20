NCAA LSU St Bonaventure Basketball

LSU forward Darius Days (4) reacts after scoring during the first half of a first round game against St. Bonaventure in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

One down for LSU men's basketball on the road to the Final Four, but the competition steps up quickly.

After a statement victory over St. Bonaventure in the 8-9 matchup, the Tigers immediately turn to face the toughest possible scenario in the Round of 32.

Here's a rundown of key info for the game, including what we know so far regarding the date, time and TV network for the showdown with No. 1 seed Michigan.

(The NCAA said it intends to announce tip times for Monday's games after the completion on Saturday's action)

THE GAME

  • WHO: 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan
  • WHEN: Monday, March 22; time TBA 
  • TV: TBA
  • RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM

THE TEAMS

LSU

  • RECORD: 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC)
  • COACH: Will Wade
  • MASCOT: Tigers
  • FIRST ROUND RESULT: 76-61 over 8. St. Bonaventure
  • LEADING SCORER: G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game
  • X-FACTOR: F, Darius Days ...  Tigers are 18-1 in games where he scores double-digits

MICHIGAN

  • RECORD: 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10)
  • COACH: Juwan Howard
  • MASCOT: Wolverines
  • FIRST ROUND RESULT: 82-66 over 16. Texas Southern
  • LEADING SCORER: G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game
  • X-FACTOR: G, Franz Wagner ... Wolverines are 14-1 in games where he scores in double-figures

THE SERIES

HEAD-TO-HEAD

  • 2017: LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational)
  • 1996: Michigan 70, LSU 59
  • 1995: Michigan 69, LSU 68

NOTES FROM LAST MEETING

  • Tremont Waters led Tigers with 21 points, 5 assists -- throwing a no-look assist to Skylar Mays for the go-ahead basket late in the game; Aaron Epps 13 points; Duop Reath 13 points; Brandon Sampson 10 points 
  • Charles Matthews led Michigan with 28 points and 8 rebounds; Moritz Wagner, the older brother of current Wolverines shooting guard Franz Wagner, had 24 points, 7 rebounds

