One down for LSU men's basketball on the road to the Final Four, but the competition steps up quickly.
After a statement victory over St. Bonaventure in the 8-9 matchup, the Tigers immediately turn to face the toughest possible scenario in the Round of 32.
Here's a rundown of key info for the game, including what we know so far regarding the date, time and TV network for the showdown with No. 1 seed Michigan.
(The NCAA said it intends to announce tip times for Monday's games after the completion on Saturday's action)
THE GAME
- WHO: 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan
- WHEN: Monday, March 22; time TBA
- TV: TBA
- RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM
THE TEAMS
LSU
- RECORD: 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC)
- COACH: Will Wade
- MASCOT: Tigers
- FIRST ROUND RESULT: 76-61 over 8. St. Bonaventure
- LEADING SCORER: G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game
- X-FACTOR: F, Darius Days ... Tigers are 18-1 in games where he scores double-digits
LSU needed more than seven minutes to score their second basket, but there was no evidence of that in the final score.
MICHIGAN
- RECORD: 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10)
- COACH: Juwan Howard
- MASCOT: Wolverines
- FIRST ROUND RESULT: 82-66 over 16. Texas Southern
- LEADING SCORER: G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game
- X-FACTOR: G, Franz Wagner ... Wolverines are 14-1 in games where he scores in double-figures
THE SERIES
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- 2017: LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational)
- 1996: Michigan 70, LSU 59
- 1995: Michigan 69, LSU 68
NOTES FROM LAST MEETING
- Tremont Waters led Tigers with 21 points, 5 assists -- throwing a no-look assist to Skylar Mays for the go-ahead basket late in the game; Aaron Epps 13 points; Duop Reath 13 points; Brandon Sampson 10 points
- Charles Matthews led Michigan with 28 points and 8 rebounds; Moritz Wagner, the older brother of current Wolverines shooting guard Franz Wagner, had 24 points, 7 rebounds