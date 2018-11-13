lsuarkansasfootball.111118_HS_2372
Summary: The spread for LSU’s bowl projections has narrowed more than at any point this season, though not necessarily in a bad way. Not unless you want to see the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, that is. Of 16 national bowl projections polled by The Advocate, 11 have LSU in the Peach Bowl and five in the Fiesta Bowl. The Sugar Bowl has gone off the board. Most if not all have Georgia in the Sugar.

Clearly the expectation is this: Georgia will lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, but stay ahead of LSU in the final CFP rankings to put the Bulldogs in the Sugar and send a top-10 LSU team elsewhere in the New Year’s Six hierarchy. This assumes wins over Rice and Texas A&M, the former a virtual certainty and the latter a virtual 50-50 prospect. Could LSU still make a NY6 bowl if it loses to the Aggies? Yes, but a 9-3 LSU team would be at the mercy of whether they are still ranked high enough by the College Football Playoff committee, which to date has been highly infatuated with the Tigers.

• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Syracuse

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF

• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF

• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF

• Ryan McCrystal, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia

• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN) — 11 projections

Fiesta Bowl: Noon Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 5 projections

