Southeastern Conference athletic directors will hold a series of virtual meetings next week to discuss the 2020 football season, but no deadlines for the season are being set at this point.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Friday that SEC presidents and chancellors also will be meeting by conference calls to discuss fall sports plans.
Those talks likely will stretch into the first week of August, Woodward said.
“There will be meetings all next week and the week after to continue to discuss plans and scenarios for the season,” he said.
Preparations for the 2020 season are inching forward despite continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Friday, football programs were allowed by the NCAA to begin 20 hours per week of instruction, though full-contact drills are not permitted.
SEC athletic directors held an in-person meeting July 13 in Birmingham, Alabama, home of the conference headquarters, to discuss issues related to moving forward with the fall athletic calendar. It was the first in-person meeting for conference athletic directors since March during the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Two of the so-called “Power Five” conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, have decided to move forward with conference-only football schedules. The SEC, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conferences have not announced any alterations to their football schedules, though after the ADs meeting the SEC did push back the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition until at least Sept. 1.
LSU is slated to open the 2020 football season six weeks from Saturday against Texas San Antonio on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium.