LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) runs the ball in for the score as he is followed closely by safety Grant Delpit (9), cornerback Greedy Williams (29) and safety JaCoby Stevens (3) after recovering a fumble in the second half of the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the seven overtimes, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

When numbers like 146 (points), 197 (plays) and double-digit touchdown passes enter the equation, you know it was a wild game.

But that was the case in the 4 hours, 53 minute, 7OT game between LSU and Texas A.M. — Let's take a look at all the craziest numbers:

• Seven overtimes matched the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history. Seven overtimes had previously happened four times, most recently Western Michigan's 71-68 victory over Buffalo on Oct. 7, 2017.

• The combined 146 points by the Tigers and Aggies is an FBS record for most points in a game.

• LSU's 72 points were the third-most in program history, following a 93-0 victory over UL-Lafayette in 1936 and a 77-0 victory over Rice in 1977.

• The game began at 6:39 p.m. and ended at 11:32 p.m. It lasted 4 hours, 53 minutes.

• LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied his career record with three touchdown passes and tied the single-game school record with three rushing TDs by a quarterback.

• LSU's team scoring average went from 28.1 points per game to 31.8. The Tigers' points allowed average shot up from 16.1 per game to 20.9.

• LSU ran 90 plays, 22 in overtime. Texas A&M ran 107 plays, 28 in OT. Those totals do not count penalties — or the eight 2-point conversions.

• LSU beat Texas A&M in men's basketball last season 69-68 (137 points) in College Station and 77-65 (142 points) in Baton Rouge.

• Michael Divinity's 56-yard fumble return was LSU's longest for a touchdown dating to 1965. It was the Tigers' first scoop-and-score since 2014.

• Despite 197 combined plays — including 90 passes — there were 0 interceptions. LSU and Texas A&M combined for 10 passing touchdowns.

• LSU and Texas A&M combined for six field goals (LSU four, A&M two), including 47- and 50-yard kicks from LSU's Cole Tracy.

• LSU linebacker Devin White finished with a season-high 17 tackles, the most any Tiger compiled this season.

