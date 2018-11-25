When numbers like 146 (points), 197 (plays) and double-digit touchdown passes enter the equation, you know it was a wild game.

But that was the case in the 4 hours, 53 minute, 7OT game between LSU and Texas A.M. — Let's take a look at all the craziest numbers:

• Seven overtimes matched the most in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history. Seven overtimes had previously happened four times, most recently Western Michigan's 71-68 victory over Buffalo on Oct. 7, 2017.

• The combined 146 points by the Tigers and Aggies is an FBS record for most points in a game.

• LSU's 72 points were the third-most in program history, following a 93-0 victory over UL-Lafayette in 1936 and a 77-0 victory over Rice in 1977.

• The game began at 6:39 p.m. and ended at 11:32 p.m. It lasted 4 hours, 53 minutes.

• LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied his career record with three touchdown passes and tied the single-game school record with three rushing TDs by a quarterback.

• LSU's team scoring average went from 28.1 points per game to 31.8. The Tigers' points allowed average shot up from 16.1 per game to 20.9.

• LSU ran 90 plays, 22 in overtime. Texas A&M ran 107 plays, 28 in OT. Those totals do not count penalties — or the eight 2-point conversions.

• LSU beat Texas A&M in men's basketball last season 69-68 (137 points) in College Station and 77-65 (142 points) in Baton Rouge.

• Michael Divinity's 56-yard fumble return was LSU's longest for a touchdown dating to 1965. It was the Tigers' first scoop-and-score since 2014.

• Despite 197 combined plays — including 90 passes — there were 0 interceptions. LSU and Texas A&M combined for 10 passing touchdowns.

• LSU and Texas A&M combined for six field goals (LSU four, A&M two), including 47- and 50-yard kicks from LSU's Cole Tracy.

• LSU linebacker Devin White finished with a season-high 17 tackles, the most any Tiger compiled this season.

