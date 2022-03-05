LSU knew exactly what UL's starting pitcher would throw Saturday night in Tiger Park. The Tigers faced her screwballs, rises and changeups last season in the regional round of the 2021 NCAA softball tournament.
Months later, they capitalized on the familiarity.
It was one of those nights for No. 20 UL and pitcher Kandra Lamb as No. 24 LSU won 5-2, completing a sweep of UL after also defeating the Cajuns on Thursday night in Lafayette.
The Tigers (15-6) did most of their damage in the first inning, when Lamb was yanked after recording only one out. She threw only 29 pitches and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
“We knew what we were gonna get,” LSU's Ciara Briggs said, “and just went out attacking early in the game and seeing our pitches that we can drive and really just going after it.”
The LSU bats were on fire out of the gates. First, Danieca Coffey blazed to first for an infield single, and Briggs smacked a single of her own down the third-base line. Taylor Pleasants hit a liner to right field to drive in Coffey and prompt a visit to the UL circle.
After Georgia Clark’s bunt rolled to a stop on the first-base line to score Briggs, a Raelen Gutierrez single brought home Pleasants and Clark to end Lamb’s night.
UL pitcher Megan Schorman responded well in relief. She struck out three straight LSU batters after taking over in the circle, and the Tigers didn’t record another hit until the fifth inning, when Briggs laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first.
The LSU bats were too far under Schorman’s pitches, and the swings were late. The Tigers frequently found themselves in long battles with Schorman, reaching full counts and fouling balls off down the third-base line.
A couple of third-inning singles put the Cajuns’ first run on the board, and a solo home run by Sophie Piskos brought a sizable UL delegation to its feet. The blast over the left-field wall was the third homer LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen allowed over the weekend. It trimmed the LSU lead to two in the fourth inning.
UL (12-4) seemed on the verge of a scoring surge in the fifth inning. The Cajuns' leadoff hitter slapped a single to center field. But a batter later, Pleasants fielded a grounder, tapped second base and fired to first for the out. The double play ended the inning.
Schorman walked two consecutive Tiger hitters in the fifth inning to load the bases. Shelbi Sunseri grounded to short but reached first on an error, bringing LSU’s fifth run across the plate. Schorman escaped the jam after an LSU line out to short and flyout to left field. She struck out the first two batters she faced in the sixth inning, Morgan Smith and Cait Calland, and the inning ended after Briggs grounded out to third base.
In the top of the seventh inning, LSU coach Beth Torina brought Sunseri in from the bullpen after Kilponen walked the first batter. She earned the save after she snagged a bouncer to the circle and UL hitters grounded out to second to end the game.