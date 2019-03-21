JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LSU went into its NCAA East Regional first-round game against Yale 9-0 this season when forward Kavell Bigby-Williams posted a double double.
He had 10 points and 10 rebounds Thursday. Add forward Naz Reid’s 14 points and 10 rebounds and it spelled double trouble for the Bulldogs in the Tigers’ 79-74 victory.
“He’s tremendous,” said Reid of Bigby-Williams after posting his eighth double-double this season. “He makes my job way easier than it has to be. If a guy gets by me on the baseline, Kavell is right there and he’s able to stop the person with the ball.”
Bigby-Williams also added four blocks, a major factor in Yale’s 37.5 percent field-goal shooting.
“I feel like my defensive presence definitely made a difference today,” Bigby-Williams said.
It was only the second time Bigby-Williams and Reid had a double-double in the same game. The other was Feb. 26 against Texas A&M, when Reid had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Bigby-Williams added 10 and 11.
“He’s a big, long center,” Yale coach James Jones said of Bigby-Williams. “It made it hard for us to get to the rim, and he was able to score and we fouled him a little bit as well. You’ve got to tip your hat.”
Williams shines, too
There’s something about playing in his home state of Florida that seems to bring out the best in LSU forward Emmitt Williams.
The reserve freshman from Fort Myers had eight points and five rebounds in just 18 minutes of court time Thursday.
In LSU’s 79-78 overtime victory March 6 at Florida in Gainesville, Williams had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
With the win …
The Tigers improved to 27-6 with Thursday’s win, tying this team for the third-most victories in a season in program history.
The team joined the 2008-09 and 2005-06 Tigers with 27 wins. Those teams went 27-8 and 27-9, respectively.
LSU went 31-5 in 1980-81 and 28-6 in 1999-00.
What are the odds?
According to the betting site www.BetOnline.ag, the odds of LSU winning the national championship were 50-to-1 as of Thursday.
That was up from the Tigers’ opening odds of 40-1, which were posted Monday after the 68-team field was announced.
Duke opened as the favorite at 9-4 on Monday and dropped to 5-2 by tipoff time Thursday.
The No. 3 seeds
Going into Thursday, No. 3 seeds, which LSU is in the East Regional, had a record of 115-21 (84.6 percent) against No. 14 seeds since the tournament expanded in 1985 to 64 teams.
Purdue, the No. 3 seed in the South Regional, played Old Dominion late Thursday night. The other two No. 3 seeds — Texas Tech and Houston — play Friday.
The last No. 14 seed to win was Stephen F. Austin in 2016, clubbing West Virginia 70-56. That list includes Northwestern State, which upset Iowa 64-63 in 2006.
The only current Southeastern Conference schools to lose as a No. 3 seed were Georgia to Chattanooga (73-70) in 1997 and South Carolina to Richmond (62-61) a year later.
Lagniappe
LSU is now 25-24 in 22 NCAA tournament appearances. … LSU guard Skylar Mays is the only Tiger to start all 33 games. … Former Tulane and current Duke athletic director Kevin White, along with Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade, were here representing the NCAA selection committee.
Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.