LSU coach Brian Kelly has let go passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Analyst Carter Sheridan has been elevated to the role of passing game coordinator for the Texas Bowl contest vs. Kansas State on Jan. 4.

Mangas had two brief stints at LSU, working as an offensive analyst in 2019, before following former passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He returned to LSU for the 2021 season as the Tigers' passing game coordinator.

Previously, Mangas served as an offensive coordinator at William & Mary. He also has worked on the staffs at Georgetown and Hampden-Sydney College.

Kelly has let go several prominent pieces of Ed Orgeron's LSU staff, including running backs coach Kevin Faulk and veteran strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt.