In a critical year for Ed Orgeron and the LSU football program, the on-the-field results are still to be determined.
Recruiting for the 2018-19 cycle, however, has gotten off to a momentous start.
Less two weeks from the start of preseason camp Aug. 4 and six weeks from the season opener Sept. 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas, LSU sits at No. 4 nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings with 18 total commitments.
“I think they’ve done everything they’re supposed to with this year so far,” said Mike Scarborough, veteran of Louisiana recruiting coverage and owner of TigerBait.com.
It was an exceptionally busy June at LSU, as Orgeron’s staff swept up seven pledges. That included one from cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. of The Dunham School, rated by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect. Monday will mark the two-year anniversary of a commitment from another local five-star: guard Kardell Thomas of Southern Lab.
“The big thing for Orgeron is Louisiana first,” said Shea Dixon, recruiting expert for Geaux247, the 247Sports site covering LSU. “They’ve done a solid job. There isn’t a guy in the state who they’ve offered who isn’t either committed to LSU or uncommitted. They seem to be trending in the right direction for the remaining guys. Moving out of summer, they’re right where they want to be.”
Branching out
It is, by virtually every account, a banner recruiting year in Louisiana. But it may be surprising to know that of LSU’s 18 commitments, only six so far are from inside the state.
The key to LSU’s lofty early recruiting ranking, Scarborough said, is actually the program’s renewed emphasis on recruiting out of state. In particular, he credits LSU’s two newest assistants: offensive line coach James Cregg and safeties coach Bill Busch.
“They’re doing some really nice things,” Scarborough said. “That (out-of-state recruiting) was the rub under Les Miles. People look at me sideways when I say that, but what LSU staffer could go out of state and go head-to-head with Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, when those players have committable offers from the upper echelon of (LSU’s) peer group? You say (cornerbacks coach) Corey Raymond, but we saw what happened with (Patrick) Surtain Jr. on signing day.”
Surtain, a five-star cornerback from Plantation, Florida, committed to LSU and Raymond as a ninth-grader. But the night before the regular signing period began in February, Surtain made a tearful call to LSU’s coaches, informing them of his decision to sign with Alabama.
“They win championships,” Surtain said then, “and I want to be a part of that.”
LSU tried to compensate for losing Surtain, and failing to land a replacement true cornerback in the 2017-18 recruiting class, by bringing in former John Curtis player Terrence Alexander as a graduate transfer from Stanford, and by landing Stingley — a player Dixon called the best prospect in Louisiana since Leonard Fournette signed with LSU in 2014.
“He will be a Day 1 type of player and have a similar career path to Patrick Peterson,” Dixon said, referring to the former LSU All-American, now with the Arizona Cardinals. “He should be inserted into the starting lineup by mid-year. That’s a huge domino to drop this summer.”
Another important if less heralded “domino” was the commitment in May of offensive tackle Anthony Bradford, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound four-star prospect from Muskegon, Michigan, whom Scarborough calls “an absolute beast.”
Bradford personifies Scarborough’s argument that LSU must, and is, doing better recruiting out of state.
“The state of Louisiana is what it is, and LSU is doing what it’s supposed to do,” Scarborough said. “But out-of-state recruiting has to get better. They can’t just get kids who were Hurricane Katrina evacuees who never came back or have family ties here. Getting recruits who have no family ties is key. Orgeron has guys who can do that.”
LSU’s most fertile out-of-state recruiting grounds have traditionally been in east Texas, Mississippi and Florida. Those areas are producing commitments for the Tigers once again like four-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks from Flower Mound, Texas, outside Dallas; cornerback Marcus Banks from Houston Dekaney; and Charles Turner, a center from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, who does have family ties to Louisiana.
But as Bradford’s commitment showed, LSU is exploring new frontiers for recruits. And finding them. The Tigers have a pledge from four-star cornerback Maurice Hampton from Memphis (Tennessee) University School. And Orgeron’s staff has gone deeper into Alabama, landing four-star dual-threat quarterback Peter Parrish from Phenix City Central and yet another cornerback, three-star Cordale Flott from Saraland near Mobile, who had offers from Alabama and Auburn. Parrish had offers from Florida and Mississippi State, among many others.
“Orgeron is putting a huge focus on Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia,” Dixon said. “Now you can toss in Tennessee. When you look at (the) southeast, they’re doing a better job of spreading their wings there.
“I think Coach O said from the start he wants to make this a national recruiting effort. We never expect LSU to sign a bunch of kids from California or the northeast, but if you get one or two like Bradford, you can see them moving in that direction … trying to go across the country and recruit the best.”
The Saban and Jimbo factors
Recruiting is a constantly shifting landscape. In the 1990s, schools like Florida State, Tennessee and even Colorado regularly raided Louisiana for top talent.
Much of that changed when Nick Saban became LSU’s coach in 2000 — but over the last decade or so at Alabama, Saban has returned time and again to plunder Louisiana for talent.
Players who made huge impacts for the Crimson Tide like Landon Collins, Cam Robinson, Eddie Lacy, Hootie Jones and Tim Williams all signed with Saban. Alabama’s current roster includes several Louisiana natives like former University High star Dylan Moses — an LSU commitment as an eighth-grader, he finished at IMG — and Amite wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who caught the winning touchdown pass in Alabama’s 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in January’s CFP championship game.
LSU is trying to slow the flood of Louisiana players to a trickle. The only Louisiana players who signed with Alabama in the past recruiting cycle were West Monroe wide receiver Slade Bolden and Salmen cornerback Eddie Smith, a pair of three-star prospects. Smith was not offered by LSU, and Bolden was not a high priority target for the Tigers, Dixon said.
There is a new threat, however, in first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, LSU’s offensive coordinator from 2000-06 under Saban and Miles.
Fisher has another former LSU assistant, Bradley Dale Peveto, coaching linebackers and recruiting Louisiana.
Scarborough said he hasn’t seen an increased A&M presence in Louisiana recruiting for 2018-19. But he believes the Aggies will step up the attack for 2019-20 while trying to make it harder for Orgeron’s staff to recruit in Texas — specifically in the Houston area, home to LSU’s largest out-of-state alumni base. Scarborough said LSU may already be seeing some diminished numbers from prospects there.
“I don’t see any school being able to come into Louisiana and do more than Alabama did,” Dixon said. “What is more interesting for me is how well LSU continues to recruit in Texas. A&M has this new energy. When things plateaued with Kevin Sumlin (at A&M) and Charlie Strong (at Texas), LSU recruited east Texas as well as any school in the country. Does that become more difficult now with a solid TCU program over there, with Texas and A&M trying to turn things around? The key for Orgeron is Houston.”
Who’s next?
With a firm 25-signee limit in place for schools now, LSU has seven slots left in its 2018-19 class if its current commitments all sign. Naturally, the Tigers will try to land the highest-profile prospects they can with those precious remaining scholarships.
“I love the emphasis on the defensive secondary and offensive line” in LSU’s class so far, said ESPN recruiting expert Tom Luginbill. “But I still feel like this isn’t the same team in the defensive front that we’ve seen in years past. I would love to see an edge guy and high-end defensive tackle in the mix.”
Amite’s Ishmael Sopsher fits that latter need perfectly.
The nation’s No. 1-rated defensive tackle according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Sopsher is a consensus top-10 and five-star prospect nationally. He also may be to LSU’s 2018-19 recruiting efforts what Surtain was to the Tigers in 2017-18: a superstar whose recruitment goes down to the wire in February, with no adequate way for LSU to replace him if he decides to go elsewhere.
And where could elsewhere be?
“LSU, Alabama and A&M are the ones to watch,” Dixon said.
Scarborough said he believes that Sopsher ultimately chooses LSU. A key to landing him could be LSU hanging onto a pair of fellow Tangipahoa Parish prospects: wide receivers Devonta Lee, Sopsher’s teammate at Amite, and Kentwood’s Trey Palmer. Lee and Palmer are rated among Louisiana’s top 10 recruits for this class.
“If you get a split with those two you’re doing OK because of the numbers (of receivers) you have in the program,” Scarborough said. “You just don’t want to lose both.”
LSU already has a commitment from four-star running back Tyrion Davis from Southern Lab, but the Tigers covet a second high-profile running back in the class. They have their targets on Destrehan’s John Emery, who most of 247’s experts have leaning to Mississippi State, and Noah Cain, yet another IMG prospect with Louisiana ties. It looks like LSU would have to battle Texas to land Cain.
LSU also offered Warren Easton cornerback Chester Kimbrough in camp this summer. While 247Sports lists him as a lean to Florida, the Tigers appear unlikely to give up on the four-star prospect.
“We’ll see how that plays out,” Scarborough said.
“From here, LSU is only taking guys who are in the top 20-30 percent of the class,” Dixon said. “Guys who will be the big stars, the big names. They’ve already addressed most of their needs, are near 20 commitments, and now they’re in wait-and-see mode with guys who will wait until the end of the period to sign.
“They’ve got the road map now. It’s a matter of putting together a great year on the field and setting it up well to make a great finish in recruiting.”
LSU recruiting rankings since 2008
2019 — 4th (18 commitments)
2018 — 15th
2017 — 7th
2016 — 2nd
2015 — 5th
2014 — 2nd
2013 — 6th
2012 — 13th
2011 — 8th
2010 — 9th
2009 — 1st
2008 — 13th
Key recruiting dates
Dec. 19-21: Early signing period
Feb. 6-April 1: Regular national signing period