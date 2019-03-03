Former All-American LSU linebacker Devin White ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds on Sunday, setting the mark as the fastest time in his position group at this NFL combine.

White's time bested Texas' Gary Johnson (4.43) and Michigan's Devin Bush 4.44)

White also had the second-highest vertical jump among linebackers at the combine.

#LSU LB Devin White, the “freak of nature” who just took the unofficial positional lead with a 4.42 40-yard dash.https://t.co/wxxEFAsUUA pic.twitter.com/Tvg9C5kL7k — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 3, 2019

White is considered by draft experts to be one of the top linebackers in the draft. He won the school's first Butkus Award -- given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker -- last season.

"He's going to be a Rookie of the Year candidate who's going to record a ridiculous number of tackles and explosive plays," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

Inside linebackers hardly ever reach that 4.4-4.5-type speed at the combine. The 200 inside linebackers who were drafted since 2005 ran the 40-yard dash in an average of 4.75 seconds, according to data from Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Only three inside linebackers — Martez Wilson (4.42, 2011), Mychal Kendricks (4.44, 2012) and Gerald McRath (4.49, 2009) — ran faster than a 4.5.