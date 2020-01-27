Baseball America named LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera a first-team preseason All-American on Monday.
The outlet polled 12 major league scouting departments to create its list. It asked the scouting department to vote based on performance, talent and professional potential. Baseball America did not select another LSU player.
Cabrera was also picked for the preseason All-American teams by Collegiate Baseball (third team) and D1 Baseball (second team).
After batting .284 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs last season, Cabrera returned as the anchor of LSU's lineup. He was picked to wear No. 8, which LSU baseball associates with leadership and dedication to the program.
Cabrera will start in right field when LSU begins the season on Feb. 14 against Indiana. Cabrera, who played left field his first two years, may bat leadoff.