LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron talked about the future of sought after assistant coach Joe Brady and provided a status update for starters Damien Lewis and Michael Divinity during a morning radio call Tuesday.

While speaking with 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge's Off the Bench, Orgeron said he expects Brady, whose name has been tossed around for other openings, to remain in Baton Rouge next season.

"We're going to discuss his final situation after we finish and I do believe (Brady) will be an LSU Tiger," Orgeron said.

On Monday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who has become a top candidate for potential head coaching position, would want Brady to lead his team's offense.

Also on the call, Orgeron said starting offensive lineman Damien Lewis, who was hurt early in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma and carted off, will not practice this week but that he's better than original diagnosed.

Another key player, senior linebacker Michael Divinity, who has missed seven games due to what LSU coach Ed Orgeron has called "coach's decisions, could return for the national championship game against Clemson on Jan. 13, Orgeron said.

A decision on Divinity will be made this week.

You can listen to Orgeron's full interview on Off the Bench here.