Even though it’s still in the early stages of Southeastern Conference play, the LSU basketball team’s nonconference schedule for the 2019-20 season is already beginning to take shape.

Nine of the 13 nonconference slots available to the Tigers are filled even though they don't yet know the exact opponents on five of them.

However, at least two of the four opponents they do know, according to game contracts obtained by The Advocate, are intriguing.

The first is a Nov. 13 matchup with VCU, the team that Will Wade coached for two seasons before leaving in March 2017 to take the LSU job. Wade also was an assistant there for four seasons.

The game, which will be played in the 7,600-seat Siegel Center on the VCU campus in Richmond, Virginia, is part of a $1 million buyout in Wade’s contract with the school.

LSU had the option of buying out the two-game home-and-home series for $200,000 on top of Wade’s buyout, but chose to play the two games.

VCU will return the game against LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center during the 2020-21 season with the date to be determined.

The other big nonconference game on the schedule is a Dec. 21 contest with USC in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The game will be played under the auspices of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

After meeting in the Staples Center, the home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, Southern Cal will come to the PMAC during the 2020-21 season.

LSU will also host UL-Monroe on Nov. 29 and East Tennessee State on Dec. 18 and play two home games against yet-to-be determined foes in early November as part of the Jamaica Classic.

Seven schools will join LSU on the island for the main event, which will be played between Nov. 22 and 24 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

LSU was originally scheduled to play in the Puerto Rico Tip-off, but that tournament was moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

It was played there again last November and has permanently become the host city for the tournament, which has been renamed the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

LSU will also be part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the first time in three seasons against an opponent to be determined this summer.

The last time the Tigers played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was in January 2017 in former coach Johnny Jones’ final season at the school.