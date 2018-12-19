Lowell Narcisse found a new home on national signing day.

The St. James native and former LSU quarterback, who spent the 2018 season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College, signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio Wednesday, the Roadrunners announced on Twitter.

Our next signee is one of the 🔝 dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He's a four-star QB from St. James, La., who played last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. Welcome to the UTSA family, Lowell Narcisse! #RowdyBoutIt19#BirdsUp🤙 pic.twitter.com/y4OcweyBag — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 19, 2018

Narcisse helped lead the MGCCC Bulldogs to an 7-2 season, completing 44 of 98 passes for 506 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for 192 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was named the MACJC Conference player of the week in September for his efforts in a 48-41 win over Holmes Community College.

Narcisse joins the Roadrunners along with New Orleans native Ronnie Jackson, a running back for Edna Karr High School. They'll play for head coach Frank Wilson, a former Tigers assistant coach who coached running backs and was the team's recruiting coordinator from 2010-2015. He also served as associate head coach from 2012-2015.

The Tigers and the Roadrunners are set to square off at Tiger Stadium in 2020, opening the season in a non-conference game on Sept. 5. UTSA will receive a guaranteed $1.4 million for the game.