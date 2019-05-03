Former LSU defensive lineman Ed Alexander is getting a shot at making an NFL roster.

The Hammond native was announced as a member of the Seattle Seahawks mini camp roster on Twitter Friday night.

Mini-camps tend to last three days, and players try out to earn a contract with the team as an undrafted free agent. Alexander is one of five players on Seattle's mini camp roster that played collegiately in Louisiana, joining Louisiana Tech's Keonatye Garner and Michael Rodriquez and Louisiana-Lafayette's Simeon Thomas.

Northwestern State's Jazz Ferguson is also on the roster, but already signed on with Seattle as an undrafted free agent after the completion of the draft.

Alexander opted to forgo his senior season with the Tigers and did not play in the Fiesta Bowl.

He finished his collegiate career with 58 tackles, 28 of which came his junior season, and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Before his time at LSU, Alexander stared at St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond where he garnered a four-star ranking by ESPN, Scout, Rivals and 247Sports. He participated in the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game, which invites the top high school seniors in the country.

Alexander was projected by most scouting analysts to be a mid-round pick.