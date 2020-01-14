D1 Baseball released its preseason top 25 on Monday, and LSU is ranked No. 11.
That's the same place the Tigers were in the first major preseason poll announced, Collegiate Baseball. NCAA.com slotted LSU at No. 17. The other major poll, Baseball America, hasn't been released.
In the D1 Baseball rankings, Louisville is ranked No. 1, followed by Vanderbilt, Miami, Florida and Georgia. A total of six Southeastern Conference teams are in the top 10; the others are No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Auburn and No. 10 Mississippi State.
LSU finished last season with a 40-26 record. It lost to Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional and missed the College World Series for the second straight year.
The Tigers will have to replace the majority of their starting lineup, but they carry a deep and talented pitching staff into preseason practice, which begins in January.
LSU opens the season at home on Feb. 14 against Indiana.