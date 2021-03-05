After a second rain delay at Tiger Park, the LSU and Texas softball teams will resume play at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The game was tied 5-5 heading into the seventh inning Friday. The Tigers added four of those five runs in the previous inning to tie the game.
With two outs, Taylor Tidwell’s two-run homer cut the Longhorns’ lead by two. Ali Newland provided a solo home run during the following at bat, and Amanda Doyle’s first hit of the game was a big one as she drove in the tying run by scoring Aliyah Andrews.
The resumption of the series against the Longhorns will continue Saturday after the conclusion of the first game, with a doubleheader at 3 p.m.