Paul Mainieri sat in his office one summer day three years ago considering an offer he had received to coach at Texas when his phone rang.

Mainieri, coming off his 10th year as LSU’s baseball coach, had met with representatives of Texas athletics the day before. Texas had reassigned coach Augie Garrido, whose career ended with more wins than any college baseball coach. The Longhorns pursued a handful of candidates, including Mainieri.

Fragile after LSU’s loss in the NCAA super regional, unsure about his standing with LSU and flattered by an offer from a program he considers one of the best in college baseball, Mainieri found himself in the cloudy area before a decision.

“Sometimes, you're not sure if you're being taken for granted,” Mainieri said, back in his office two days before No. 1 LSU opened a three-game series at No. 18 Texas on Friday. “I wasn't sure how people felt about me here.”

Then pitcher Alex Lange called. So did outfielder Greg Deichmann. Shortstop Kramer Robertson walked into his office. Outfielder Antoine Duplantis called, too.

"I didn't think the team would be the same without him,” Duplantis said.

A slew of players, in a scheme Mainieri suspects Lange coordinated, asked the LSU coach to stay, bringing him to tears.

“That meant more to me than I could ever express,” Mainieri said.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva reaffirmed his desire for Mainieri to stay, too, raising his salary, creating a baseball video scouting department and giving Mainieri’s assistants new deals, according to previous reporting by The Advocate.

Mainieri decided he would stay at LSU, the only school he ever dreamed of coaching. Texas hired David Pierce, who earned Baseball America’s coach of the year after Texas reached the College World Series last season.

“Everything has worked out perfectly,” Mainieri said.

LSU and Texas have long sat at the top of college baseball. They each have won six national titles, tying them for the second-most in NCAA Division I. And to win its sixth title, LSU had to beat Texas.

Before the 2009 College World Series, Mainieri’s wife, Karen, asked him, “‘If we win our bracket, who do you hope we play in the finals?' ”

“Texas,” Mainieri said without hesitation. He wanted to beat a premier program.

Sure enough, LSU and Texas played in the finals. LSU won game three 11-4 to win the national championship. It hasn't won a national championship since, a fact that eats at Mainieri but contributed to his decision to remain at LSU when Texas offered.

“When I thought about, ‘Who do you want to be representing when you win another national championship?’ ” Mainieri said, “for me, the answer is LSU.”

LSU (8-0) approaches the series undefeated, its best start since the Tigers opened 11-0 in 2011. Texas (7-3) provides LSU its first games against a ranked opponent.

When Mainieri walks into Texas’ Disch-Falk Field this weekend, there might be a moment when he allows himself to think, “What if?” What would his life have looked like had he left to coach at Texas? He’s certain he would’ve had success there.

If Mainieri does think about the unknown, he also will think about how glad he is he stayed at LSU.

“At the end of the day, I had everything I wanted right here,” Mainieri said. “I just want to win another national championship at LSU. That’s all my focus.”