Ready for an action-packed college football season?

If not, maybe this awesome image of LSU's Mike the Tiger participating in a fight to the death with Miami's Sebastian the Ibis could do the trick.

The image is part of ESPN's annual collaboration with Marvel highlighting marquee matchups in celebration of the start of the start of the college football season and the College Football Playoff.

A new season of the College Football Playoff is here!



We've teamed up with @Marvel once again to bring you special edition custom comic covers for college football's 2018 kickoff weekend! pic.twitter.com/I0Av4XCsv7 — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2018

The two beloved mascots' duel not only promotes the big season kickoff game set for September 2 in Arlington, Texas, but also pays homage to artist Earl Norem's classic Marvel comic book cover featuring superhero Iron Fist. The comic honored is the October 1976 issue of The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, featuring Iron Fist fighting kung fu master Shang-Chi. Mike the Tiger stands in for Iron Fist, while Sebastian the Ibis takes the place of Shang-Chi in the recreation.

"The cover for Deadly Hands of Kung Fu No. 29 is one of Earl Norem's barrage of amazing 70's covers," Ryan Penagos, Marvel's vice president and executive editor, said in a video explaining the comic book cover project. "In this battle, you've got Iron Fist, who brings incredible offense, and you've got master of kung fu Shang-Chi, who's got ultimate defense because he's almost unhittable."

Other teams featured in this year's iteration of the comic book covers include Louisville and Alabama, paying homage to a February 1974 issue of The Invincible Iron Man, and Washington and Auburn and Oregon State and Ohio State, each paying homage to different covers of Marvel's Civil War II books that ran in 2016.

This is LSU's second year being featured in ESPN's and Marvel's comic book covers collection. Last year, Mike was featured alongside BYU's Cosmo the Cougar in a recreation of the December 1973 issue of Marvel's Double Feature comic featuring Captain America and Iron Man.

