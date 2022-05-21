When he arrived at LSU, new men's basketball coach Matt McMahon had to get to work on building out a roster left depleted by the departure of his predecessor, Will Wade. Between the transfer portal, convincing some previous players to stay and bringing in top high school recruits, it appears McMahon was able to form a roster that should be competitive in the Southeastern Conference. Here are those players expected to be with LSU next season.

Kendal Coleman

Position: Forward/center

Ht.: 6-8 Wt.: 220

Class: Junior

Hometown: Shreveport

Previous school: Northwestern State (2020-22)

2021-22 stats: 15.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Need to know: Started 59 games. … Had 17 double-doubles this past season with 16 points and 13 rebounds against LSU. … Is one of just 15 Division I players to average a double-double.

Coach Matt McMahon says: “Tenth in the country last year in double-doubles. From Louisiana, loves LSU. Hard-playing dude. Has character, and we love his motor and energy on the court.”

Derek Fountain

Position: Forward

Ht.: 6-9 Wt.: 220

Class: Junior

Hometown: Holly Springs, Miss.

Previous school: Mississippi State (2020-22)

2021-22 stats: 1.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Need to know: Played in 44 games with 13 starts at Mississippi State. … Averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds as a freshman, scoring a career-high 20 points in loss to LSU.

McMahon: “A 6-9 guy who can pick-and-pop and shoot the 3. Has had success in SEC. Very familiar with him, we recruited him (at Murray State) as a ninth-grader.”

Trae Hannibal

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 220

Class: Junior

Hometown: Elliott, S.C.

Previous school: Murray State (2021-22)

2021-22 stats: 9.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Need to know: Blossomed under McMahon after averaging just 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in two seasons at South Carolina. … Shot 51.9% from the field and had 40 steals.

McMahon: “A middle linebacker playing basketball. Elite defender, explosive athlete. We love his ability to attack off the dribble and his aggressiveness on defense.”

Cam Hayes

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 180

Class: Junior

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Previous school: NC State (2020-22)

2021-22 stats: 7.0 ppg, 2.1 apg

Need to know: Started a total of 27 games in his two seasons at NC State. … Had a strong freshman year as an active and willing playmaker, averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 assists.

McMahon: “Versatile and experienced guard. … Excited about him getting a fresh start here. A combo guard with good size; we love his quickness, playmaking skills.”

Justice 'Juice' Hill

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 170

Class: Junior

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

Previous school: Murray State (2021-22)

2021-22 stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.1 apg

Need to know: First-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick had one or no turnovers 12 times. … Shot 35.8% on 3-pointers with 63 makes. … Scored 36 points vs. Belmont.

McMahon: “Juice is a dynamic point guard who impacts winning. He’s a veteran floor general and he’s a winner. Also, he’s a great young man from a great family.”

Adam Miller

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 185

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Peoria, Ill.

Previous school: LSU (2021-22)

2021-22 stats: Injured, did not play

Need to know: Was the 2020 Mr. Basketball in Illinois after averaging 27.4 points and 5.6 assists at Morgan Park High. … Led all Big Ten freshmen in 2021 with 52 3-point baskets.

McMahon: “I've enjoyed getting to know what he's all about. He's smart, has a high basketball IQ and is very competitive. He's goal-driven to become the best player he can be."

Shawn Phillips

Position: Center

Ht.: 7-0 Wt.: 250

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

Previous school: Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

2021-22 stats: 15.9 ppg, 14.7 rpg

Need to know: As a senior, he shot 62% from the floor against a national schedule. … Averaged 3.4 blocks and was the Grind Session’s national defensive player of the year.

McMahon: “Physical, tough, and competitive addition to our frontcourt. He’s a shot-blocking rim protector and an active rebounder on the defensive end of the court.”

Jalen Reed

Position: Forward

Ht.: 6-10 Wt.: 220

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Jackson, Miss.

Previous school: Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

2021 EYBL stats: 12.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg (ProSkills Texas)

Need to know: Is the son of Justin Reed, the 2001 SEC freshman of the year. … Originally signed with Florida, but requested his release when coach Mike White left for Georgia.

McMahon: “Incredibly skilled 6-foot-10 guy can put the ball on the floor and play on the perimeter. Elite finisher around the basket, but he can score the ball from all levels.”

Tyrell Ward

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-7 Wt.: 185

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Hyattsville, Md.

Previous school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)

2021-22 stats: 19.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Need to know: Starred on the EYBL circuit in 2021, averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. … Was also tabbed a second-team pick at the prestigious Peach Jam showcase.

McMahon: “A 6-7 guard who can score at all three levels. Can finish at the rim in a variety of ways. Has a great basketball IQ and is hungry to be the best player he can be.”

Mwani Wilkinson

Position: Forward

Ht.: 6-5 Wt.: 206

Class: Junior

Hometown: Las Vegas

Previous school: LSU (2020-22)

2021-22 stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Need to know: Started 30 games last season and was a capable 3-point shooter in hitting 40.3% to lead the team. … Also was top-five on the team in rebounds, steals and assists.

McMahon: “Tough, physical defender. Really an elite catch-and-shoot 3-point guy. Hard worker. I’m excited about his continued development.”

Corneilous Williams

Position: Forward

Ht.: 6-10 Wt.: 195

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Meridian, Miss.

Previous school: Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

2021-22 stats: 13.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg

Need to know: Shot 65% from the field during senior season. … Was MVP of the DME Beach tournament. … Signed with Murray State, but followed McMahon to LSU.

McMahon: “Needs strength, but has great personality. Shot-blocker and high-energy guy. Runs the floor extremely well and finishes in traffic. Is an above-the-rim finisher.”

Justice Williams

Position: Guard

Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 170

Class: Sophomore

Hometown: Philadelphia

Previous school: LSU (2021-22)

2021-22 stats: 1.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Need to know: Just 17 years old when he made his college debut after reclassifying, he missed the first half of the season with an injury and then saw limited action in 20 games.

McMahon: “Has good size for a combo guard. Has a really quick first step and is a creative finisher at the basket. I’m really excited about his growth this spring.”

KJ Williams

Position: Forward

Ht.: 6-10 Wt.: 245

Class: Senior

Hometown: Cleveland, Miss.

Previous school: Murray State (2019-22)

2021-22 stats: 18.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Need to know: The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference player of the year averaged 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in four seasons at Murray. … Has shot 61.9% inside the arc for his career.

McMahon: “Skilled, versatile forward impacts winning. An elite talent with high character and great toughness, and he’s an unselfish teammate. KJ’s just a joy to coach.”

Building the roster

He’s been busy, but here’s the timeline of how McMahon used the 13 scholarships allowed by the NCAA to build out his first LSU roster in just 51 days

March 28: Former Northwestern State forward/center Kendal Coleman signs

March 29: Former Murray State guard Justice Hill signs

March 31: Three-star high school prospect Corneilous Williams commits to program

April 1: Hill’s Murray State teammate, guard Trae Hannibal, signs

April 12: LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson withdraw from transfer portal, returns to LSU

April 13: Corneilous Williams signs national letter of intent

April 13: LSU guard Justice Williams leaves transfer portal, announces return

April 14: Former NC State guard Cam Hayes signs

April 21: Former Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain signs

April 28: LSU signs four-star forward Jalen Reed

April 30: Four-star guard Tyrell Ward signs with LSU

May 5: Former Murray State star forward KJ Williams signs

May 13: LSU guard Adam Miller leaves transfer portal and returns to LSU

May 17: Four-star center Shawn Phillips signs