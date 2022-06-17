Earlier this week, LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald left to become head coach at the University of Kansas. Just an hour after LSU coach Jay Johnson met with media on Friday afternoon, pitching coach Jason Kelly was named head coach at the University of Washington.
“I love Dan and I love Jason and they're very worthy candidates as head coaches,” Johnson said. “I think I made really good decisions to bring them here. The fact one's a Power 5 head coach and one's being considered to be a Power 5 head coach speaks to their quality and speaks to the program we have here.”
When asked if finding their replacements was an urgent matter, Johnson remained focused on recruiting.
“For me, the players are the most important thing,” Johnson said. “I'm addressing that and then obviously the coaching staff relative to those players is important. We'll have stars – guys that players want to come play for that can help them develop into national championship-caliber program and future major leaguers.”