LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) on the field in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of eight players that has been added to the Biletnikoff Award's watch list for nation's most outstanding receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday morning.

The award adds players to the list during the season, and Chase now joins teammate Justin Jefferson, who was named to the list during the preseason.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Chase has played in three of LSU's four games games and ranks second nationally in receiving yards per game (132.3) and is tied for eighth nationally with five touchdown receptions.

Chase had a record performance in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, when he caught 10 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

The touchdown count set a single-game school record for an SEC game. The yard total was the fourth-highest in school history behind Josh Reed (293 vs. Alabama, 2001), Todd Kinchen (248 vs. Mississippi State, 1991) and Reed (239 vs. Illinois, 2001).

Chase, an Archbishop Rummel High graduate, was LSU's first receiver to log more than 200 yards receiving in a game since Odell Beckham Jr. recorded 203 yards on six catches against Furman in 2013.

Receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list

Player 

School

Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona State

Omar Bayless

Arkansas State

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

Devin Duvernay

Texas

Elijah Moore

Ole Miss

Darrell Stewart Jr.

Michigan State

Sage Surratt

Wake Forest

Easop Winston Jr.

Washington State

