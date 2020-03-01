Kristian Fulton got off to a fast start at the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana — literally.
The LSU cornerback, who some predict to be a first-round draft pick, clocked an official time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
That's good enough to land Fulton inside the top-10, tied for the 10th-best time of the day along with Wake Forest's Essang Bassey.
LSU’s Kristian Fulton runs a 4.47!PFF’s CB2 in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/fIFXfJ9Wp7— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2020
He was just edged out by Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, who ran the drill in 4.45 seconds, and Tulsa's Reggie Robinson II and Georgia Southern's Kindle Vildor, who each ran the drill in 4.45 seconds.
The fastest 40-yard dash was run by Utah's Javelin K. Guidry, who clocked an official time of 4.29 seconds.
See more results from Fulton's combine workout below.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 21 (senior)
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.46 (T-10)
- Bench press: DNP
- Prospect grade: 6.29 (Will be starter within first two seasons)
Had it not been for an ankle injury that forced Fulton to miss the final three games of his junior season, he may have been a first-round selection in the 2019 draft. Instead, Fulton returned for his senior season, when he was somewhat overshadowed by true freshman phenom Derek Stingley. The tandem formed one of the nation's top cornerback duos, and Fulton was named Second Team All-SEC. From signing as a five-star recruit, to his one-year suspension for substituting urine in an NCAA drug test, Fulton left Baton Rouge as one of the most interesting stories in "DBU"'s history.
EXPERT QUOTES
Mel Kiper: "Kristian Fulton, borderline first... Kristian Fulton could fall into the second round."
Ric Serritella: "Fulton... I don’t know if he’s an All-Pro caliber corner, but I think he can be a CB1. I think ideally, you want him to be your CB2, but I think he can be a No. 1 corner."
Draft projection: Round 1 or 2 selection (Kiper)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report