In a weekly radio interview with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron discussed on Tuesday two top players entering the transfer portal.

He also touched on James Cregg being one of the best recruits in the game and how hard he works coaching the offensive line for the Tigers.

But before getting into the 2020 season prep conversation, Coach O was asked if he's a fan of crawfish dusting, which means putting seasoning on mudbugs after they've been boiled.

Where do you stand on this crawfish dusting issue?

"You know what, it's very close. Like 51% to 49% close. But I've gotta go with the dusting."

Last week we talked about some of the conversations you've had with the transfer portal. It looks like Eric Monroe has landed at Texas Tech at a great spot. And then Marcel Brooks—the news hit last week. Can you take us through some of those conversations with him moving on?

"Marcel Brooks is a great young man, I recruited him out of Texas. I think he wanted to go closer to home and we wish him the very best."

And what about your former safety Eric Monroe?

"He graduated already, he helped us win a National Championship. He came to work every day—a great young man. He felt he found place where he can start and show his talents, not to mean that he wouldn't start [at LSU]. He felt it was time for him to move on, so we wish him the very best, too."

