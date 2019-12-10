Ed Orgeron has been named one of five finalists for the Dodd Trophy, given annually to college football's top head coach with "leadership and integrity," the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.
The winner will be announced during the week leading up to the Peach Bowl semifinal in the College Football Playoff, where No. 1 LSU (13-0) will play No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in Atlanta on Dec. 28.
Orgeron is a finalist along with P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Matt Rhule (Baylor), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).
“We couldn’t have assembled a more deserving group of coaches to be honored for this award during the sport’s 150th anniversary season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the foundation. “Each of these coaches have left a significant mark on their respective programs, and communities.”
Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday, when he was also named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.
The Larose native is also on the Bear Bryant Award watch list.
Orgeron's Tigers completed a perfect regular season in which the team snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, then LSU beat Georgia 37-10 on Saturday to win the program's first SEC championship game since 2011.
Orgeron is 38-9 in his four-year career at LSU, and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against top 10 opponents.