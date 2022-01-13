LSU will have to replace at least four starters on the offensive line after right guard Chasen Hines declared Thursday for the 2022 NFL draft.
Hines, a senior, had one more year of eligibility. He took over as the starting right guard in 2020 and started 15 games over the last two seasons.
"This has been one of the most difficult decisions to make," Hines wrote in a social media post, "but with many prayers and talks with my family, I've decided to forgo my eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft! Thank you and God bless."
Fifth-year senior left guard Ed Ingram also declared for the NFL draft with one season of eligibility remaining, and center Liam Shanahan and right tackle Austin Deculus exhausted their eligibility.
The only starter who could still return is junior left tackle Cam Wire.
As LSU works on replacing its offensive line, it signed transfer Miles Frazier, a freshman All-American from FIU, last month. The coaching staff has also targeted other linemen in the transfer portal.
Hines was headed toward the NFL after accepting an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, but he said last week "nothing is official at the moment." He could have withdrawn from the pre-draft event and returned for a fifth season.