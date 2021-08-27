Leader
One of the most talented players in the entire nation, it’s on Derek Stingley Jr. to lead this defense out of the wreckage that was their 2020 season. With his potential to both return kicks and play a little on offense, he could be LSU’s best triple threat since Tommy Casanova 50 years ago.
Key issue
Four of five starters return on the offensive line, but LSU is without left tackle Dare Rosenthal, now at Kentucky. Offensive line coach Brad Davis only arrived in June. Ed Orgeron himself has said the line had protection issues in scrimmages. This must improve if LSU is to reach its potential to be a prolific offense.
Breakout player
It’s easy to pick one of the freshman receivers, but we’ll go with running back Corey Kiner, the freshman running back and 2020 Mr. Ohio in football. Veteran backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have not shown consistency in practice, so the hole is open for Kiner to carry the ball a long way this season.
Outlook
Points per game should be up slightly in the new/old Jake Peetz offense, provided LSU suffers no more injuries at quarterback. The key is the defense. The Tigers allowed a program-worst 34.9 points per game in 2020. Get that number down into the low 20s, and LSU can win with that.
Prediction
A win at UCLA means LSU runs the table on its nonconference schedule. The season then hinges on six key games: Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M at home, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama on the road. Tigers go 4-2 in those to finish 10-2 and, like in 2018, are Fiesta Bowl-bound.