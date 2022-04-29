HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With its back against the wall, the LSU beach volleyball team swept matches against South Carolina and Tulane on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the CCSA tournament.
“There was no backup plan,” LSU coach Russell Brock said, “and I like how we play with our backs against the wall.”
The Tigers will take on Florida State at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for an opportunity to advance to the championship match against TCU at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. LSU will have an opportunity to avenge its loss to Florida State on Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to another shot at Florida State,” Brock said. “They are playing really well. They took it all the way down to the wire against TCU, so we know that they are going to be hungry for another shot at them (TCU) as well. It’s going to be a three-way battle royale. We want to play in a way that gives us a shot to beat those teams.”
After the earlier win over South Carolina, Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope got things rolling in the afternoon match vs. Tulane. The LSU duo took the first set, 21-18, before dominating the second set, 21-8. On Court 2, Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew won in Set 1, 21-15, and sailed to a 21-9 win in the second set. Grace Seits and Ellie Shank clinched the match for LSU on Court 4, 21-19 and 21-15.
The Tigers needed three sets on Courts 1 and 3 to earn the sweep. On Court 3, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton earned their 13th third set win of the year. The LSU duo took the first set, 21-12, before dropping the second, 21-17. In the deciding set they won, 15-8. Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken secured the sweep on Court 1. They won the first set, 21-17 and fell in the second, 21-16. They closed it out in the third, 21-9.
In the first match of the day, Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew got LSU on the board first with a 21-13, 21-16 win on Court 2. Grace Seits and Ellie Shank quickly followed suit on Court 4, winnning 21-11 and 21-15. The Tigers clinched the match when Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton took care of business in straight sets on Court 3, 21-15 and 21-18.
Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope kept the Tigers rolling on Court 5 in straight sets, 21-15 and 21-18. Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken were the only LSU duo to go three sets. They fell in the first set, 21-17, but came back to take the next two, 21-15 and 18-16, to clinch the sweep.