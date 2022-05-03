The No. 6 seed LSU beach volleyball team (30-10) will open the NCAA tournament against No. 11 seed California (26-13) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Tigers have made all but one edition of the tournament. As the closest participant to Gulf Shores, the Tigers hope to have somewhat of a home sand advantage. Many LSU fans have made the four-hour journey to Gulf Shores in previous seasons.
“It has been a great atmosphere, seeing that sea of purple and gold,” LSU coach Russell Brock said.
The Tigers had to replace eight out of 10 starters from last year’s NCAA team, including FIVB international champions Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth. They were last season’s AVCA pair of the year and went undefeated on one for LSU. Nuss finished her career as the sport’s winningest collegiate player of all time.
While some thought LSU would rebuild, the Tigers reloaded to win more regular-season games than any other time in program history. The Tigers managed to stay in the top eight all season and have multiple wins over teams seeded in the top four.
But the Tigers have struggled against the cream of the crop, with a combined 2-9 record vs. the top-five national seeds.
“We know that we have got to play better," Brock said. "We have shown that we can compete against the best teams in the country.”
This year the tournament expanded from eight teams to 16, allowing squads such as the Golden Bears to make it in when previously they would have been denied.
It also marks a change as the tournament goes from entirely a double-elimination format to the first-round matches being single elimination. That means a loss Wednesday will end LSU's season.
While the Tigers have not seen much of the Golden Bears, they are impressed with their first-round opponent.
“We have not played them, but we know they are a good team,” senior Kelli Greene-Agnew said. " 'They did very well in the Pac-12 tournament.”
Should LSU get by Cal, the Tigers will face the winner of No. 3 seed UCLA (31-7) and No. 14 seed Stetson (23-16) on Friday at noon.