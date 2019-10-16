Florida LSU Football
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before Saturday's game against Florida in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019.

THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Tagovailoa continues to be the betting favorite, though Burrow appears to be narrowing the gap. Tua threw for 293 yards over Texas A&M with four TDs in a 47-28 win. He’s now Alabama’s career leader with 81 touchdown passes.

ODDS: 6/5 (+115)

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Tennessee (8 p.m., ESPN)

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Burrow climbed into first place narrowly over Tua this week in ESPN’s in-house Heisman watch. His surgical 21 of 24, 293-yard, three-touchdown showing against Florida was the difference, but the Nov. 9 LSU-Alabama game looks like a Heisman referendum.

ODDS: 3/1 (+300)

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Mississippi State (2:30 p.m., CBS)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Hurts run-pass ability remains unsurpassed. Against Texas he threw for 235 yards and three TDs and rushed for 131 yards and a score. An interception and a fumble, both in the red zone, are negative marks on his ledger, though.

ODDS: 3/1 (+300)

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. West Virginia (11 a.m., Fox)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Jr.

Odds: Bovada

