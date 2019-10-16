THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Tagovailoa continues to be the betting favorite, though Burrow appears to be narrowing the gap. Tua threw for 293 yards over Texas A&M with four TDs in a 47-28 win. He’s now Alabama’s career leader with 81 touchdown passes.
ODDS: 6/5 (+115)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Tennessee (8 p.m., ESPN)
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Burrow climbed into first place narrowly over Tua this week in ESPN’s in-house Heisman watch. His surgical 21 of 24, 293-yard, three-touchdown showing against Florida was the difference, but the Nov. 9 LSU-Alabama game looks like a Heisman referendum.
ODDS: 3/1 (+300)
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Mississippi State (2:30 p.m., CBS)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Hurts run-pass ability remains unsurpassed. Against Texas he threw for 235 yards and three TDs and rushed for 131 yards and a score. An interception and a fumble, both in the red zone, are negative marks on his ledger, though.
ODDS: 3/1 (+300)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. West Virginia (11 a.m., Fox)
ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Jr.
Odds: Bovada