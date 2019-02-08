LSU's JuVaughn Harrison and Kortnei Johnson won titles on the opening day of the Tyson Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Harrison won the men's invitational long jump with a leap of 25 feet, 7½ inches, and Johnson was the victor in the women's 60 meters with a time of 7.17 seconds.
Johnson actually led a 1-2 finish for the Lady Tigers as freshman Sha'Carri Richardson took the runner-up spot in 7.23 seconds.
Also, LSU's Tonea Marshall finished third in the women's 60-meter hurdles final with a time of 8.04 seconds.
The LSU teams will wrap up competition on Saturday in the Tyson Invitational along with a handful of distance athletes who are entered in the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.