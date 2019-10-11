Junior Devin Fontenot will not pitch the rest of fall practice after breaking his right hand earlier this week, coach Paul Mainieri said Friday.
LSU expects Fontenot's hand will heal in time for the beginning of preseason practice.
Fontenot finished his sophomore season 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA. He became one of LSU's most trusted relievers the second half of the season, recording a team-high seven saves.
Fontenot had pitched well during fall practice — he threw two shutout innings with three strikeouts in LSU's first scrimmage — before breaking his hand.
With Zack Hess and Todd Peterson beginning professional careers, Fontenot is expected to anchor LSU's bullpen next year.