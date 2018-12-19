LSU landed a huge commitment, literally, Wednesday morning when four-star defensive lineman Siaki Ika announced he was signing with the Tigers.
Ika, a 6-foot-3, 351-pound defensive tackle from Salt Lake City, chose LSU over Utah, Florida, Oregon, USC and other top programs.
247Sports ranks Ika the No. 11 defensive tackle prospect and the second-best prospect from Utah.
LSU's 2019 class currently ranks in the top 10 nationally by 247Sports. That position is subject to change as new commitments come in.
