The South Carolina basketball team will be in Baton Rouge for Saturday night's game with LSU, but coach Frank Martin and two members of his staff won't be.
School officials announced late Thursday that Martin won't be with his team for the 7:30 p.m. matchup with LSU because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Also, Gamecocks assistant coach Chuck Martin and director of student-athlete development Doug Edwards won't make the trip.
Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will fill in for Frank Martin as acting head coach for the game, which will be the first for South Carolina since Jan. 6.
That night, South Carolina claimed a 78-54 win over Texas A&M in what was the Gamecocks' Southeastern Conference opener after their Dec. 29 game with Kentucky was postponed.
Following a nonconference win over Florida A&M on Jan. 2 and the rout of Texas A&M, South Carolina (3-2, 1-0 SEC) had to postpone last Saturday's game at Ole Miss and Tuesday night's home game with Tennessee.
The SEC eventually sent LSU to Oxford on short notice to play Ole Miss last Saturday in place of South Carolina.
South Carolina had to pause its activities twice earlier in the season because of a positive test each time within the program.
All told, South Carolina has had five games postponed or canceled.
Frank Martin tested positive in May and quarantined at his home, like LSU coach Will Wade did when he missed the Tigers' Dec. 14 contest with Sam Houston State.