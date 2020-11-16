LSU expects most of its quarantined football players to return to practice early this week, coach Ed Orgeron said, putting the Tigers on track to play their upcoming game against Arkansas.

"We feel that we'll get most of our quarantined guys back either today or tomorrow," Orgeron said Monday. "The room's going to be full today for the first time. We're actually going to have two quarterbacks practice."

Last week, a small number of positive coronavirus tests and subsequent contact tracing forced the Southeastern Conference to postpone LSU's game against Alabama. Though three to four players tested positive, contact tracing placed several others in a mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to SEC protocols, leaving LSU without the necessary 53 scholarship players.

LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against athletes, students, USA Today reports LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, including top athletes, according to an investigation by USA Today.

Following conference rules determined by doctors and public health officials, LSU also quarantined players who already tested positive and recovered from the coronavirus. Asked if any LSU players tested positive twice, Orgeron said, "I can't speak to that."

LSU practiced last week with multiple depleted position groups, including wide receiver and tight end. True freshman TJ Finley was the only available scholarship quarterback, so at times, senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg played second-team and scout team quarterback. Defensive linemen played on the offensive side. Walk-ons replaced starters.

The SEC indefinitely postponed the Alabama game, LSU’s biggest rivalry. The league hasn't set a makeup date, but the teams could play if the SEC shuffles remaining schedules around the conference.

Orgeron said Monday he heard discussions about plans for LSU to play Alabama and believes the game will happen "somehow, some way." He hopes LSU plays the five opponents left on its schedule. If LSU can't play Alabama, the athletic department will lose a substantial source of revenue and LSU will only play three of its five originally scheduled home games.

“We look forward to rescheduling Alabama,” Orgeron said. “Whenever they tell us to play, we want to play. We wanted to play last week. We weren't able to play because of the safety of our players.”

As LSU prepares for Arkansas, its first game since Oct. 31, Orgeron said the coaching staff may ease players back into practice. The players received workouts to do in quarantine, but the extended time off possibly affected their conditioning. Orgeron hoped the workouts kept them in shape. He thinks those players will be ready to practice.

Knowing the Alabama game would likely be postponed, LSU began preparations for Arkansas early last week. The team installed game plans through video conferences.

"Obviously this thing is very fluid," Orgeron said. "It can change every day, but I think by tomorrow we should have most of our guys back."