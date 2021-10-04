Coming off a deflating collapse against Auburn, the LSU football team will try to regain its footing against an undefeated Kentucky squad at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

The main task for LSU (3-2, 1-1) is finding a way to effectively run the ball with an average of just 70.6 yards a game through five games.

Even with injuries on the offensive line and John Emery Jr.'s lack of eligibility, it’s still hard to believe the Tigers are struggling this badly to run the ball.

Kentucky has had no such problem running the ball this season, putting up 189.2 yards a game. The Wildcats rely heavily on junior running back Chris Rodriguez, who leads the SEC with 612 yards rushing on 104 carries.

Kentucky also happens to feature the SEC’s top receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson, who has 29 catches for 467 yards.

LSU has to be hoping that No. 16 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) will be suffering from a letdown after topping Florida 20-13 in a game that had fans storm the field.

While the Wildcats are undefeated, that doesn’t mean they've looked like a juggernaut. Since beating ULM 45-10 in the opener, every game has been decided by seven points or fewer, including a 28-23 victory over Tennessee-Chattanooga.

LSU is capable of winning at Kentucky, but it will have to solve its problems in the rushing attack to pick up another road victory.

Week 4: LSU vs. Kentucky

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

The line: LSU (+1) at Kentucky

Series record: LSU leads, 40-16-1

Kentucky's record: 5-0, 3-0 in SEC

LSU’s record: 3-2, 1-1 in SEC

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on the SEC Network and the WATCH ESPN app with a cable subscription to a package that includes SEC Network.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2.6: LSU's average yards per rush

303.2: LSU's average passing yardage per game.

16.8: The average points given up by the Kentucky defense.

144.47: Passing rating for Kentucky QB Will Levis

Key storylines