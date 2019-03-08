After LSU suspended coach Will Wade on Friday, the school said it has no intention of skipping the postseason after reports surfaced Thursday about Wade being heard on an FBI wiretap discussing possible payment for a recruit.

Senior associate athletic director Robert Munson told The Advocate by phone that LSU has no plans to skip the postseason.

"No, no, no," Munson stressed.

He declined to comment further.

Asked by The Advocate for a comment Friday afternoon, Wade said via text, "No. Sorry."

Wade, in his second season with LSU, has led the Tigers to a 25-5 (15-2 SEC) record and the cusp of an SEC regular season title. The team faces Vanderbilt on Saturday, with a win ensuring them at least a share of the title for the first time since 2009.

Wade, 36, has previously been the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Chattanooga.

The FBI secretly recorded phone conversations between LSU basketball coach Will Wade and federally indicted recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins, during which Wade discussed “this Smart thing” and issues with a “strong-ass offer” to a recruit’s family through an intermediary that would compensate more than the “rookie minimum,” Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reported Thursday.

Wade’s reference to “this Smart thing” — and Wade’s discussion of apparent difficulties with an “offer” to a recruit and his mother — appears to refer to Javonte Smart, a standout LSU freshman guard and a former top-ranked recruit out of Scotlandville High School.

Wade, according to Yahoo! Sports and ESPN, didn’t elaborate on what precisely “this Smart thing” refers to in the wiretapped phone call. ESPN, citing unnamed sources familiar with the calls said Smart was the player being discussed.

The reported wiretaps — portions of which were quoted directly in the Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reports — come from a trove of evidence federal prosecutors amassed in a wide-ranging corruption case against college basketball coaches, athletic shoe executives and others accused of bribing coaches and steering payments to players.

Smart, a highly sought star at Scotlandville who had received offers from some of the top college programs in the nation, announced his commitment to play at LSU in a June 30, 2017, tweet.

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade tells Dawkins on the wiretapped phone call, according to Yahoo! Sports. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m (expletive) tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just (expletive) sick of dealing with the (expletive). Like, this should not be that (expletive) complicated.”

Wade goes on to express frustration over an unnamed intermediary’s handling of a “(expletive) strong-ass offer” Wade brought him for the player — apparently Smart — “about a month ago.”