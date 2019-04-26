The end of a busy month will also bring the end of the regular season for the LSU track and field teams Saturday.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will compete in their final meet before the championship portion of the outdoor schedule when they host the LSU Invitational in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Competing against LSU will be Southeastern Conference foes Alabama and Ole Miss as well as UL and Akron.
The third home meet in the past four weekends for the LSU teams begin at 10 a.m. in the field with track events starting at noon.
A small meet in what is expected to be ideal conditions, LSU coach Dennis Shaver said, is just what his teams need going into final exams on Monday and the SEC championships in 12 days.
“It’s going to be a nice, small meet,” Shaver said.
The goal for his teams, he said, is to execute the way they have in the first five competitions of the outdoor season and continue to work on their consistency.
“We’ve gotten a lot of things done each meet,” Shaver said. “We’re just trying to get ready for the postseason, so this is kind of like a tuneup for us. That’s the best way of putting it.”
It’s an important step nonetheless for the second-ranked men, who have achieved their highest ranking since 2016, and the eighth-ranked women.
Shaver said the meet will almost be like a workout for the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
It’ll be the final opportunity to have some of his athletes compete in two or more events for the first time this season, much like they may be asked to do at the SEC meet and the NCAA championships.
“We want some of our people to do more than one thing because it kind of gives them a taste or a feel for what it’s like to do it in championship meets,” Shaver said. “Plus, they’re going to have to do it with minimal time between events.”
Several of his female hurdlers are in that spot, he said.
For example, Tonea Marshall will run the leadoff leg on the 4x100-meter relay and the 100-meter hurdles, while Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young will double in joining Marshall in the short hurdles, then line up in the 400 hurdles.
Also, Tigers cornerback Kary Vincent, who runs the second leg on the 4x100 relay, will compete in the open 100 for the first time in his two-year collegiate career.
“We also have some people that haven’t been able to get some things done, primarily because they’ve been recovering from injury. We weren’t quite ready to throw them out there on the track, but they’re getting better.”
Shaver said star sprinter Kortnei Johnson still hasn’t recovered completely from a hamstring injury and won’t participate Saturday.
But Dylan Peebles and Jahnoy Thompson, who have also had hamstring issues, will try to get something done in the sprints.
“We just need to get them out on the track,” Shaver said. “Execution and consistency in performance is what we’re looking for this week.”