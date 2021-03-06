An attorney for former LSU head football coach Les Miles said Saturday that Miles has been unfairly maligned amid mounting allegations that he sexually harassed students at LSU.

Miles was placed on administrative leave Friday at the University of Kansas, where he is now head football coach. The decision came after LSU's release of an investigation from the law firm Husch Blackwell, which delved into multiple instances of Miles being accused of sexual harassment. The Husch Blackwell report revealed that LSU's former athletic director, Joe Alleva, tried to fire Miles over the allegations in 2013.

But Peter Ginsberg, a New York-based attorney for Miles, released a statement Saturday jumping to his defense. He also said that Kansas had previously "been provided with significant information" about a 2013 sexual harassment investigation regarding Miles.

"The events of the past twenty-four hours are deeply disturbing," Ginsberg wrote.

He claimed that an investigation from the law firm Taylor Porter in 2013 — one that Miles' attorneys and LSU agreed to bury from public sight until it was finally released this week — concluded that there were no grounds to discipline Miles. However, the investigation also found that at least two students accused Miles of sexual harassment, one of them reporting that Miles had kissed her twice. Miles denies kissing the student.

USA Today was the first to receive a copy of the sexual harassment investigation last week, after they filed a lawsuit for it.

Alleva tried to fire Miles afterward, emails in the Husch Blackwell investigation revealed. Ginsberg insisted that the Husch Blackwell report "revealed no new evidence."

This newspaper also reported last week that Miles had secretly entered into a settlement with one of the students who he was accused of harassing, citing sources who knew about the agreement.

The Husch Blackwell report noted that "is our understanding that Miles also entered into a release agreement with [one of the students who accused him of harassment] the terms of which we are not privy."

"Indeed, Husch Blackwell did not even bother to interview Coach Miles or many other key witnesses but, instead, second-guessed the Taylor Porter findings and conclusions without providing any basis for doing so," Ginsberg wrote.

Scott Schneider, the Husch Blackwell attorney who led the LSU probe, said Ginsberg's statement is misleading, as the report is clear that Miles denies the allegations against him "and we offer no opinion on whether the allegations are true or not."

Schneider said the issue is whether LSU responded appropriately to the allegations, which Husch Blackwell determined they did not.

But Ginsberg said the decision to place Miles on administrative leave at Kansas — which many have argued does not go far enough — is unfair.

"To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of higher learning should champion," Ginsberg wrote.