Jay Clark knew his 2022 LSU gymnastics team had depth and talent. What it needed most was leadership.
Clark also knew he had someone on his roster who could provide that leadership: Kai Rivers, a junior from Detroit. All Rivers needed was a platform and the gravitas to express herself to her teammates.
After a freshman season cut short in 2020 by the pandemic and a sophomore season in 2021 wiped out by an Achilles tendon injury, Rivers had a difficult wait for her shot. That finally came Jan. 7 in LSU’s season opener against Centenary, as Rivers turned in a pair of 9.875s on vault and uneven bars.
“It felt so good,” she said. “Better than I ever could have imagined, quite honestly. It was so much sweeter finally getting out there and doing well. Being out there with my team again and contributing.
“I was definitely nervous, but more excited than anything. Honestly, I wanted to get out there and prove to myself I could do it. Now I can just have fun with it because I did it. I came back from all these injuries and now I can do it.”
LSU already had lead gymnasts in its top two talents: junior Kiya Johnson, the 2021 Southeastern Conference floor champion; and sophomore Haleigh Bryant, the 2021 NCAA vault champion.
But the Tigers needed something else. Someone else. That Rivers can now be that person is a delight and relief to Clark.
“Kai Rivers is our alpha,” he said. “She is the most vocal, the most thoughtful. She has episodes of getting down on herself ... but she is a great leader and possesses all the qualities you want in a student-athlete.
“She has a way of leading in a gentle, almost loving way. She can correct her teammates in a way that’s not barking, not chastising, but getting them to understand why something needs to change.”
All that Rivers needed was to feel like she was contributing to the team again in a meaningful way. In 2021, she channeled her energy into being a cheerleader, trying “to make sure I was the loudest (on the floor), yelling and helping, moving mats if I could. Also, the little things you forget to do, check up on people, the ones who aren’t talking as much, the ones who aren’t out there, making sure everyone’s good mentally rather than just what you see.”
This season is different.
“It’s hard. They’re amazing at gymnastics,” Rivers said of her teammates. “But I’m good at it, too. So I try to be confident in myself and his (Clark’s) decision to bring me here.”
“If kids are natural, great leaders but they don’t have a platform, it doesn’t make it as effective,” Clark said. “Olivia Gunter was a great leader on our team last year, but because she didn’t compete as much sometimes she’d get challenged. No one is going to challenge Kai Rivers or Kiya Johnson or Haleigh Bryant because of the platform they have, the respect they get because of what they’re able to do in the gym.
“When they speak, it’s like thunder going off in the room.”
Rivers already has made an impression on freshman Aleah Finnegan.
“I absolutely love Kai,” Finnegan said. “She’s been so great to me and all the freshmen. We’re still newbies here and she’s been amazing, being a voice for when someone is a little scared to say something or a pat on the back to say, ‘You’ll be OK.’
“You can see she has a genuine heart for those around her. I really appreciate that.”
Like most gymnasts, Rivers can’t remember a time when she wasn’t climbing, tumbling or running. When she was in preschool, about age 4, she terrified her teacher by climbing on top of the monkey bars at school. Her mother decided to enroll her in dance class, but like the monkey bars that didn’t work out according to plan, either.
“I was flipping around, always on my hands, never on my feet,” Rivers said. “It was destiny. I started Mommy and Me classes at 4, actual gymnastics at 6 and was competitive by 7.
“A coach came up to my mom and said, ‘You probably should bring her in 3-4 times a week.’ I just never left the gym after that.”
Rivers, who committed to LSU in eighth grade, had a brilliant junior career. She won a total of six J.O. championship titles, including the all-around in 2015 and 2017. In 2017 she also won the all-around in the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup.
Injuries, such as her Achilles and a shoulder tear that’s cropped up again, probably keep Rivers from being the gymnast she knows she can be. She said she hasn’t felt pain-free doing gymnastics since she was 15.
But the experiences and pain molded Rivers into the person she is today.
“I’m so different than I was my freshman year,” she said. “I’m a totally different person, and I like this person a lot more. It happened for a reason.
“I got the best GPA I’ve ever gotten" after the Achilles injury, she said. “I tried to be a good teammate and a good friend. I was a better daughter and reaching out to people more. Just working on my connections with people and on my body and my mental health. I grew a lot from that, which I think is going to make me a better competitor in the long run.”