LSU sprinter Favour Ofili qualified for the final in two events to lead the Tigers on the first day of the NCAA indoor championships Friday.
Eric Edwards Jr. also advanced to a final for Saturday's second and final day of the meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ofili first earned a spot in the 60 meters final with a time of 7.18 seconds, then earned a spot in the 200 final by winning her heat in 22.66 seconds. That time stood as the second-fastest of the prelims.
Ofili earned the seventh of eight qualifying spots in the 60, but teammate Alia Armstrong — who had the fastest time in the nation going into the meet — didn't make it to the final.
When the readout went to thousandths of a second, Ofili was clocked in 7.177, which was rounded up to 7.18 for seventh place.
Florida's Semira Killebrew ran a 7.178 and Armstrong clocked a 7.180, which put Killebrew in the final.
Armstrong did bounce back and won the heat of her specialty, the 60 hurdles, with a time of 7.86 seconds to place second among the eight finalists.
Armstrong also has the fastest time this season at 7.81 seconds, but Florida's Grace Stark had the top time Friday with a 7.83.
Edwards finished second in his heat of the men's 60hurdles in 7.65 seconds. That was the fourth-fastest time of the eight finalists.
In the only final for LSU athletes, Lisa Gunnarsson — the 2021 NCAA indoor and outdoor champion in the pole vault — was fifth with a clearance of 14 feet, 5½ inches.