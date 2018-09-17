LSU's football matchup with Ole Miss will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.
It will be the latest kickoff time so far this season for No. 6-ranked LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC). The Tigers played their season opener with Miami in Arlington, Texas, and their home opener with Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m., while this past Saturday's game with Auburn kicked off at 2:30 p.m.
Other high-profile SEC games that day include UL-Lafayette at No. 1 Alabama (11 a.m., SEC Network), Tennessee at Georgia (2:30 p.m., CBS) and Florida at Mississippi State (5 p.m., ESPN), which will lead into the LSU-Ole Miss game.