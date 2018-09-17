lsumiss.102217 HS 3308.JPG
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (84), LSU full back/tight end John David Moore (18), LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (77), LSU offensive lineman William Clapp (64) and LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson (50) celebrate Moore's touchdown in the second half of LSU's 40-24 win over Mississippi, Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's football matchup with Ole Miss will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

It will be the latest kickoff time so far this season for No. 6-ranked LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC). The Tigers played their season opener with Miami in Arlington, Texas, and their home opener with Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m., while this past Saturday's game with Auburn kicked off at 2:30 p.m.

Other high-profile SEC games that day include UL-Lafayette at No. 1 Alabama (11 a.m., SEC Network), Tennessee at Georgia (2:30 p.m., CBS) and Florida at Mississippi State (5 p.m., ESPN), which will lead into the LSU-Ole Miss game.

