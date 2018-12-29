The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' New Year's Day matchup with Central Florida.
Brooks Kubena
UCF 31, LSU 24
Straight up, LSU would be easier to pick. But UCF has offensive playmakers in the spots that the LSU defense has taken depth hits. No Greedy Williams, Kristian Fulton or Kelvin Joseph against the No. 29 pass offense under formidable backup QB Darriel Mack? No Ed Alexander at nose tackle against 1,100-yard rusher Greg McCrae? Tough sell for the Tigers.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 34, UCF 27
In the weeks leading up to this game this game the Fiesta Bowl has been a long-distance battle of attrition, with both LSU and UCF losing key players like Greedy Williams, Ed Alexander and McKenzie Milton. The Tigers are in for a huge challenge stopping the Knights even without Milton, but winning the turnover battle will win the game.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 27, UCF 24
LSU will be without several key players on defense, but Dave Aranda will simply work with what he has. UCF has a prolific offense, but so did Louisville when Aranda devised a plan in the 2016 Citrus Bowl that completely flummoxed Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Aranda should have something special up his sleeve for the Knights.
Christian Simmons
UCF 31, LSU 24
UCF will miss injured quarterback McKenzie Milton’s impact, but Darriel Mack has proven to be a more than capable replacement, leading the Knights to three wins by an average margin of 23.3 points. LSU hasn’t seen many offenses as prolific as UCF’s and, despite a great defense, won’t be able to keep up with the Knights’ firepower.