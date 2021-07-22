LSU basketball coach Will Wade announced Thursday that Jasper Bibbs will join the Tigers' staff as director of men’s basketball athletic performance.
Bibbs makes the move to the collegiate ranks after working the past five seasons for the NBA's Utah Jazz.
Bibbs served one season as the Jazz's sports science assistant and was the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach for the past four seasons.
Before working with the Jazz, Bibbs spent time as a volunteer with the strength and conditioning staffs of the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
Bibbs replaces Greg Goldin, who followed Wade from VCU to LSU in March 2017.
Goldin resigned his post to take a job in the private sector after working the past 10 years for Wade.