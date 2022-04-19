Former Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks has signed with LSU, adding depth at a position of need and another transfer to the roster, the school announced Tuesday.
Banks played four seasons at Ohio State. He appeared in 36 games and made 15 starts, bringing experience at outside cornerback. During his career, Banks recorded 43 tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions.
After starting for two years, Banks entered his senior season with NFL draft buzz. But he dealt with a knee injury for most of the year, limiting his production in 2021.
LSU needed more cornerbacks after losing every starter at the position this offseason. The Tigers signed UL junior Mekhi Garner and Oklahoma State senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse, but their lack of depth was exposed this spring when Bernard-Converse suffered a fractured foot.
Without Bernard-Converse, sophomore Damarius McGhee has received first-team reps. LSU also moved junior safety Jordan Toles to cornerback, and nickel safety Greg Brooks Jr. said he would spend time at outside cornerback to give the defense another option.
Banks, a former top 100 recruit, will add competition and depth at outside corner. He became the 15th transfer LSU signed this year, giving the team the most transfers in the country, according to 247Sports.