DAVE ARANDA, BAYLOR COACH
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.
SALARY: N/A*.
RECORD: 10-9 overall, 8-2 this season, team ranked No. 11 AP.
NEXT GAME: Saturday at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE LSU JOB: "I love it here, and my family loves it here," Aranda said of his current job at Baylor. "Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. I think coming here was an opportunity to grow and to be better."
Baylor football coach Dave Aranda is a familiar name to LSU fans as a former defensive coordinator for the Tigers, and it's only fitting that …