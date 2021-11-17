DAVE ARANDA, BAYLOR COACH

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.

SALARY: N/A*.

RECORD: 10-9 overall, 8-2 this season, team ranked No. 11 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE LSU JOB: "I love it here, and my family loves it here," Aranda said of his current job at Baylor. "Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. I think coming here was an opportunity to grow and to be better."