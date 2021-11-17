BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 713.JPG

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda works with the linebackers on the field before kickoff between LSU and Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

DAVE ARANDA, BAYLOR COACH

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Baylor head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 45 (Born Sept. 29, 1976); Redlands, California.

SALARY: N/A*.

RECORD: 10-9 overall, 8-2 this season, team ranked No. 11 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE LSU JOB: "I love it here, and my family loves it here," Aranda said of his current job at Baylor. "Baylor has been everything that I thought it would be. I think coming here was an opportunity to grow and to be better."

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments