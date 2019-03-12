Continuing our projection of the LSU Tigers' two-deep for the 2019 season, we move to defense.

Again, the key word is "project" here, and although LSU has 16 total returning starters (8 offense, 8 defense) from its 10-3, Fiesta Bowl-winning 2018 season, a lot of spots can shuffle by the time that first snap is taken in Tiger Stadium.

If you want to return to our projected offensive two-deep, click here.

LSU adds Chicago Bears defensive back coach Roy Anderson to analyst staff LSU has added a lead analyst to its defensive staff with plenty of NFL experience.

So here's the defense, a unit that finished 26th nationally in 2018 with 21.8 points allowed per game — a number that was also somewhat inflated by the 74-72 loss to Texas A&M that took seven overtimes.

Below is a chart for the defense, and a breakdown per position follows.

Defensive line: Technically, the entire starting LSU defensive line is returning for the 2019 season. Rashard Lawrence bucked the NFL draft to return for his senior year, and the Fiesta Bowl's defensive MVP will most likely start at defensive end opposite Glen Logan after Lawrence fully recovers from his offseason knee surgery. The rest of the chart gets tricky. Breiden Fehoko started the first six games of the 2018 season at nose tackle, but he also played a little defensive end, which, at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds, is more of the suitable frame in LSU's 3-4 defense. Nose tackle will likely come down to Tyler Shelvin (6-3, 362 pounds), who recorded half a sack and tackle for loss in the Fiesta Bowl, and early enrollee Siaki Ika (6-4, 347). Orgeron said Ika was "dominant" in the second team on the first day of practice, and if he progresses, he may take that No. 1 spot after all.

Linebackers: A main question, "who replaces Devin White?" may not really be answered until August. Jacob Phillips, the former All-American and Mr. Football of Tennessee, played opposite White in 2018, so he didn't get much experience at the "Rover" position. Orgeron also said Phillips will be withheld from contact until August. But the Rover was really a unique position specific to White's now-famous 4.42 speed, built on covering wide receivers, running backs and delayed blitzes of the quarterback. So it's entirely possible that the inside backer group shifts more to what it was like pre-White in 2016, when Kendell Beckwith and Duke Riley played more traditional roles within the 3-4 defense. With that prediction, Phillips and Patrick Queen, who backed up White, will likely win the starting roles. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has his talented pass rusher back in K'Lavon Chaisson, still in recovery from a torn ACL, and he'll likely play returning starter Michael Divinity off the other end.

Defensive backs: LSU has a new No. 7 in its unanimous All-American, Grant Delpit, and the strong safety will lead a highly talented defensive back unit in 2019, both proven and unproven. Starting with proven: Kristian Fulton was high on media NFL draft projections when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arkansas, missing the final three games of the 2018 season. His return for his senior year could possibly give LSU another eventual first-rounder on the field. JaCoby Stevens, who was the No. 18 overall recruit of the 2017 class per 247Sports, replaced the injured John Battle, at starting free safety in the final four games. He's unlikely to let go of that hold, as is Kary Vincent's presence at nickel safety. That leaves the unproven: true freshman Derek Stingley, the No. 1 overall corner of 2019, who has been practicing with the Tigers since the Fiesta Bowl. Aranda said he looked like the best corner on the field during the Bowl practices. Who knows? Maybe by August he will be.

Special teams: So long Cole Tracy, the placekicker who racked up LSU school records and donations for Division II Assumption College. Every other specialist returns: Avery Atkins, who helped LSU lead the nation with an 89.87 touchback percentage; punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who ranked No. 7 nationally with an average punt of 45.69 yards; and long-snapper Blake Ferguson, who has once again been elected to serve as the chair of the SEC Football Leadership council. So who replaces Tracy? Pending an early-career struggle, true freshman Cade York will likely get a crack at it to start the season. York kicked a 59-yard field goal in the Under Armour All-America game in early January, but he doesn't arrive until June. There's still consistency to be proven from Connor Culp, who made 11 of 16 field goals (68.8 percent) in 2017, and Jack Gonsoulin, who made 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) in 2017.