JuVaughn Harrison’s bid to medal in two events at the Olympic Games ended Sunday morning when he finished seventh in the high jump.
Harrison, who won the high jump and long jump titles at the U.S. Olympic team trials in late June, cleared the bar on his initial attempt at the first two heights before running into trouble in Olympic Stadium.
The former LSU All-American wound up clearing five bars Sunday morning and topped out at 7 feet, 7¾ inches, an inch off the personal-record of 7-8¾ he established in winning the title at the Southeastern Conference championships in May. That mark was the third-best in the world this year going into the Olympics.
Harrison has another shot at medaling as he’ll compete in the long jump finals at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. He became the first American athlete to make the Olympics in the unusual high jump/long jump double since the great Jim Thorpe back in 1912.
In the high jump, Harrison got caught up in a fierce competition in which the top three medal contenders combined for just one miss. That left the 22-year-old back in the pack in 11th place among the 13 athletes who qualified for the finals before he rallied slightly.
Competing in his first Olympics, Harrison, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, easily made it through the high jump qualification round on Thursday night and the long jump qualifying on Saturday.
On Sunday, Harrison made it over the bar at 7-2¼ and 7-4¼, but then missed twice at 7-5¼ — the first sign of trouble — before clearing on his final try at that height.
He had another miss at both 7-6½ and 7-7¾ before making his second try at each height.
Knowing the athletes ahead of him had fewer misses, he had no choice but to pass at 7-8½ and 7-9¼. Before passing, however, he missed his first attempt at the latter height and then couldn’t navigate the bar on two tries at 7-10.
Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal with clearances of 7-9¼ each. Neither had a miss until the bar was raised to 7-10 and after they couldn’t get over the bar agreed to share the gold.
Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus took the bronze, also at 7-9¼.