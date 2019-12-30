You are the owner of this article.
On sale today: Two special books to commemorate LSU and Joe Burrow's historic 2019 season

LSU and Joe Burrow books

Do you remember ever having more fun watching LSU football than this season?

It's been a dream.

Joe Burrow and the high-flying offense. Coach Ed Orgeron and his infamous "geaux tigahs" sign off.

It's a time you'll never want to forget as an LSU fan.

To help commemorate such a special run, two special books are now on sale for purchase:

"Purple and Golden!"

Purple and Golden
Get the book that captures the Tigers' historic 2019–20 season from early-season momentum to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs berth, plus complete coverage of Joe Burrow's remarkable college career and Heisman Trophy award.

This 160-page, hardcover book features stories and photos from the award-winning sportswriters and photographers of The Advocate. 

Limited edition: "Forever Grateful"

Forever Grateful

Only 100 copies of this book will be printed.

See Joe Burrow’s record-breaking season through the eyes of The Advocate’s award-winning photographers. From Week 1 through the SEC Championship, the photographs in this book capture Burrow’s unforgettable season and provide a keepsake for years to come.

