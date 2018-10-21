A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Nov. 3, the Alabama Crimson Tide ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: TBA, Saturday, Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium
TV: TBA
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Alabama leads 52-25-5
LAST MEETING: Alabama 24, LSU 10 (Nov. 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
ON ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-0 (5-0 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Arkansas 65-31, defeated Missouri 39-10, defeated Tennessee 58-21
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive end Isaiah Buggs, nose guard Quinnen Williams, cornerback Saivion Smith
RUMBLINGS: Alabama is mowing down opponents with relative ease, hanging up at least 50 points six times. If a team can hang with the Tide in the first half, it may have a chance. But that's been impossible as Bama's outscored its opponents 310-58 in the first two quarters.
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE OFFENSE
Even though he's had issues with a knee and doesn't play in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa remains the Heisman Trophy frontrunner. The Tide averages an astounding 564.2 total yards and 54.1 points per game and has scored on 83.0 percent of its red-zone opportunities.
ON THE CRIMSON TIDE DEFENSE
Alabama gives up a little more than 300 total yards a game, but the pressure it can bring is the thing that sets it apart from most defenses. The Tide has 26 sacks and 12 interceptions among 17 takeaways and allows its foes to convert just 30.0 percent of their third downs.
Sheldon Mickles