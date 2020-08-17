BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 2596.jpg
LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) and LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal (51) line up against Northwestern State on, Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has picked up its first offensive line commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive guard Lucas Taylor announced his commitment on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Mobile, Alabama native is the nation's No. 8 offensive guard of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports, and he is the state's No. 12 overall recruit.

"Operator, won't you put me on through... COMMITTED," Taylor tweeted.

Taylor also held offers from Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

The Tigers now have seven players committed to its 2022 class, which ranks No. 1 in the nation.

Taylor is the third offensive player to commit, joining St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (nation's No. 3 pro-style quarterback) and Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford (nation's No. 35 wide receiver).

On defense LSU holds commitments from Texas defensive back Bryan Allen Jr. (nation's No. 2 safety), Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers (nation's No. 8 corner), Texas defensive back Bryce Anderson (nation's No. 5 safety) and Warren Easton defensive lineman Shone Washington (nation's No. 18 defensive tackle).

